HORAN Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,058 Visa Inc. $V

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Visa accounts for 1.1% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE V opened at $336.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.