CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on CPI Card Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.49. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.00%. On average, research analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,769.75. This trade represents a 47.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $1,685,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

