Top Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – November 6th

Deckers Outdoor, Trex, and ON are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” refers to shares of companies whose core businesses serve outdoor recreation and activities—manufacturing and selling gear, apparel, footwear, equipment, and related services for hiking, camping, boating, hunting, and other outdoor pursuits. Investors view them as a consumer-discretionary sector with performance driven by seasonality, weather, participation trends and broader economic cycles, making them more sensitive to changes in consumer spending and outdoor tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Featured Articles