Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,434 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.