Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,498 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 3.02% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $367,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,989,000 after buying an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,123,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DFIV stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

