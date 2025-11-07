Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:J opened at $153.49 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.80.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.