Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

