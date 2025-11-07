FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Jushi Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Jushi in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Jushi Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.01. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

