Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 859.04 and traded as low as GBX 823.80. Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 840, with a volume of 43,022 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 859.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 806.21.

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX (1.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

