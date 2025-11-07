GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $10.3750. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.5850, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
GigCapital4 Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 0.02.
About GigCapital4
GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
