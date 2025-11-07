Ellevest Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7%

LRCX opened at $162.19 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

