PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 60.3% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 23,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $355.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.22. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.