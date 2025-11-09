GS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.6% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 6,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $355.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.