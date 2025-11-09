SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Stock Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,929,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,206,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,879 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,138 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,536,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,885,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,388,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,568 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

