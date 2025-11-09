Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $468,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average is $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.