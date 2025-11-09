U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

