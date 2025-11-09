Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $35.77 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00007085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,201,403,514 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,028,619 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.