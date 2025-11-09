Giggle Fund Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $194.45 Million (GIGGLE)

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Giggle Fund has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $138.09 million worth of Giggle Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giggle Fund token can currently be bought for $194.45 or 0.00190286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Giggle Fund has traded up 136.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Giggle Fund

Giggle Fund launched on September 21st, 2025. Giggle Fund’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Giggle Fund’s official Twitter account is @gigglefundbsc. The official website for Giggle Fund is giggletoken.com. Giggle Fund’s official message board is x.com/i/communities/1969807538154811438/about.

Giggle Fund Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Giggle Fund has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of Giggle Fund is 147.36283967 USD and is up 11.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $97,590,009.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giggletoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giggle Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giggle Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giggle Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

