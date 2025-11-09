Kaia (KAIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $610.87 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Kaia has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Kaia has a total market cap of $610.87 million and approximately $59.69 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaia Profile

Kaia launched on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,163,857,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,163,778,546 tokens. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,163,633,965.85956 with 6,163,633,975.454749 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.09804253 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $59,777,519.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

