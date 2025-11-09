2,406 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

