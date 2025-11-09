Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $616.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

