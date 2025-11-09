Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $259.50 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.15. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

