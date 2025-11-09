SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 36.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,736,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.94.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.