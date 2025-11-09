io.net Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $71.98 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, io.net has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $71.98 million and approximately $22.99 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About io.net

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,788,535 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The Reddit community for io.net is https://reddit.com/r/io_net/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 233,788,535.06388367 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.29718379 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $26,185,709.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

