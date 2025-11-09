SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.94 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $264.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

