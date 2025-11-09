SFE Investment Counsel Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $616,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,491 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Zoetis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 846,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

