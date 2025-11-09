SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,685 Shares of Edison International $EIX

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 226,718 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.