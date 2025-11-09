Flare Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Flare has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $6.88 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 104,283,968,458 coins and its circulating supply is 78,310,495,479 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

