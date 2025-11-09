Contrasting Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR)

Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR – Get Free Report) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Triller Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group N/A N/A N/A Wipro 15.06% 15.80% 10.38%

Risk & Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triller Group and Wipro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $46.34 million 2.01 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.47 Wipro $896.55 billion 0.03 $1.54 billion $0.15 17.23

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Triller Group and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wipro 1 5 0 0 1.83

Summary

Wipro beats Triller Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as communications, retail connectivity and services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology products and platforms, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and resources, capital markets and insurance, and hi-tech. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.