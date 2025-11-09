Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,804 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 928,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 170,494 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:NVO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

