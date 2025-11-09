Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $95,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TEL opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

