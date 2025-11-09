Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

Cellectis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellectis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cellectis from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cellectis worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

