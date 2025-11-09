Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,701,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,031,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after buying an additional 76,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after acquiring an additional 494,637 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,887,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hamilton Lane Stock Performance
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.
Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane
In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
