Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,701,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,031,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after buying an additional 76,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after acquiring an additional 494,637 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,887,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.