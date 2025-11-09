First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 225,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

