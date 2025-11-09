Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,576 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,406 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,247,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after buying an additional 925,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after buying an additional 665,620 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,737,000 after buying an additional 318,225 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $20,580,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

