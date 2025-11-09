Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,396 Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,866,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 280.4% during the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

