88,940 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $668.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.81. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

