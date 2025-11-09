Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,501 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 79.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,745,000 after acquiring an additional 278,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CB opened at $287.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

