Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

