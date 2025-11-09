Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,906 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,029,000 after buying an additional 600,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after buying an additional 417,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 382,650 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

