Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after buying an additional 13,598,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 822,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 555,277 shares in the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

