Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

