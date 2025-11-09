Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,529 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $251.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

