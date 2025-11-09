139,888 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 45,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

