Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,979 DLH Holdings Corp. $DLHC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.28% of DLH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.97 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,885,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,166.50. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,759 shares of company stock valued at $361,675. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

