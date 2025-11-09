Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.9%

TRN opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

