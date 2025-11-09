Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.50.

View Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE CHE opened at $433.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.86. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $408.42 and a 12 month high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.Chemed’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.