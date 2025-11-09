Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,409 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.1%

BA stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average is $214.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.