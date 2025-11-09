GS Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.