Bastion Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,421 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Bastion Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zeta Global by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 306,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

View Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.